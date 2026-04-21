Care in the interior LAMAT 2026

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U.S. Air Force Reserve Lt. Col. Katie Dahlen, 434th Aerospace Medicine Squadron dentist, examines a patient’s mouth during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission at Medische Zending Primary Health Care Center Brownsweg, Suriname, April 15, 2026. LAMAT 2026 provides hands-on care while giving U.S. Air Force medical personnel real world experience in resource-limited environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)