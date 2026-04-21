U.S. Air Force Reserve Lt. Col. Katie Dahlen, 434th Aerospace Medicine Squadron dentist, examines a patient’s mouth during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission at Medische Zending Primary Health Care Center Brownsweg, Suriname, April 15, 2026. LAMAT 2026 provides hands-on care while giving U.S. Air Force medical personnel real world experience in resource-limited environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2026 11:05
|Photo ID:
|9640789
|VIRIN:
|260415-F-ZB805-1191
|Resolution:
|5839x3893
|Size:
|5.1 MB
|Location:
|SR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Care in the interior LAMAT 2026 [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.