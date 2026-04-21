Care in the interior LAMAT 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Reserve Lt. Col. Katie Dahlen, 434th Aerospace Medicine Squadron dentist, and Master Sgt. Lauren Hagen, 434th AMDS dental technician, examine a patient's mouth during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission at Medische Zending Primary Health Care Center Brownsweg, Suriname, April 15, 2026. The dental team worked together to relieve pain and treat infections for patients with limited access to care, supporting LAMAT 2026’s mission to improve regional health capacity and strengthen partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)