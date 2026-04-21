Care in the interior LAMAT 2026

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U.S. Air Force Reserve Lt. Col. Katie Dahlen, 434th Aerospace Medicine Squadron dentist, and Master Sgt. Lauren Hagen, 434th AMDS dental technician, examine a patient's mouth during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission at Medische Zending Primary Health Care Center Brownsweg, Suriname, April 15, 2026. U.S. Air Force medical personnel provided dental, optometry and primary care services in support of high patient volumes, improving access to care while enhancing readiness and strengthening regional partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)