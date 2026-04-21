A Surinamese patient gets examined by a U.S. Air Force dentist during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission at Medische Zending Primary Health Care Center Brownsweg, Suriname, April 15, 2026. The dental team worked together to relieve pain and treat infections for patients with limited access to care, supporting LAMAT 2026’s mission to improve regional health capacity and strengthen partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2026 11:05
|Photo ID:
|9640786
|VIRIN:
|260415-F-ZB805-1138
|Resolution:
|5856x3904
|Size:
|4.49 MB
|Location:
|SR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Care in the interior LAMAT 2026 [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.