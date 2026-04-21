Care in the interior LAMAT 2026

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A Surinamese child smiles at a U.S. Air Force health professional during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission at Medische Zending Primary Health Care Center Brownsweg, Suriname, April 15, 2026. Through LAMAT 2026, U.S. Air Force medical teams worked alongside local providers to expand access to care while strengthening partnerships in Suriname’s interior. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)