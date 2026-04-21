U.S. Air Force Reserve Lt. Col. Bret Lehman 434th Aerospace Medicine Squadron optometrist, gives a high five to a Surinamese patient during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission at Medische Zending Primary Health Care Center Brownsweg, Suriname, April 15, 2026. LAMAT 2026 gathered 47 U.S. medical practitioners and support personnel with expertise in primary care, optometry, dental care and logistics to improve access to care at locations across Suriname. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2026 11:05
|Photo ID:
|9640784
|VIRIN:
|260415-F-ZB805-1097
|Resolution:
|4713x3366
|Size:
|3.39 MB
|Location:
|SR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Care in the interior LAMAT 2026 [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.