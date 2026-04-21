Care in the interior LAMAT 2026

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A Surinamese child waits to be seen by a U.S. Air Force medical professional during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission at Medische Zending Primary Health Care Center Brownsweg, Suriname, April 15, 2026. LAMAT 2026 helps ensure patients in remote areas can receive care closer to home, easing the burden of travel while supporting local healthcare efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)