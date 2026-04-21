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    Care in the interior LAMAT 2026 [Image 1 of 13]

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    Care in the interior LAMAT 2026

    SURINAME

    04.15.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog 

    Air Forces Southern

    A Surinamese child waits to be seen by a U.S. Air Force medical professional during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission at Medische Zending Primary Health Care Center Brownsweg, Suriname, April 15, 2026. LAMAT 2026 helps ensure patients in remote areas can receive care closer to home, easing the burden of travel while supporting local healthcare efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.26.2026 11:05
    Photo ID: 9640783
    VIRIN: 260415-F-ZB805-1065
    Resolution: 5947x3965
    Size: 4.29 MB
    Location: SR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Care in the interior LAMAT 2026 [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Care in the interior LAMAT 2026
    Care in the interior LAMAT 2026
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    Care in the interior LAMAT 2026
    Care in the interior LAMAT 2026
    Care in the interior LAMAT 2026
    Care in the interior LAMAT 2026
    Care in the interior LAMAT 2026
    Care in the interior LAMAT 2026
    Care in the interior LAMAT 2026
    Care in the interior LAMAT 2026
    Care in the interior LAMAT 2026

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    TAGS

    AFRC
    USSOUTHCOM
    Suriname
    AFSOUTH
    AFMS
    LAMAT26

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