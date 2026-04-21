South Carolina Army National Guard honors Sgt. Maj. Michael F. Turner during retirement ceremony

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U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Michael F. Turner, aviation operations sergeant major assigned to the 59th Aviation Troop Command, South Carolina Army National Guard, is honored during a retirement ceremony at the McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, April 24, 2026. His service culminates a career defined by sustained leadership across multiple assignments, contributing to mission execution and the development of future noncommissioned officers. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd)