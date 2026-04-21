U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Michael F. Turner, aviation operations sergeant major assigned to the 59th Aviation Troop Command, South Carolina Army National Guard, is honored during a retirement ceremony at the McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, April 24, 2026. His service culminates a career defined by sustained leadership across multiple assignments, contributing to mission execution and the development of future noncommissioned officers. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 21:25
|Photo ID:
|9639696
|VIRIN:
|260424-Z-VD276-1022
|Resolution:
|7200x4800
|Size:
|10.04 MB
|Location:
|MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, South Carolina Army National Guard honors Sgt. Maj. Michael F. Turner during retirement ceremony [Image 16 of 16], by MSgt Megan Floyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.