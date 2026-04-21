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    South Carolina Army National Guard honors Sgt. Maj. Michael F. Turner during retirement ceremony [Image 15 of 16]

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    South Carolina Army National Guard honors Sgt. Maj. Michael F. Turner during retirement ceremony

    MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd 

    South Carolina National Guard

    U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Michael F. Turner, aviation operations sergeant major assigned to the 59th Aviation Troop Command, South Carolina Army National Guard, is honored during a retirement ceremony at the McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, April 24, 2026. His service culminates a career defined by sustained leadership across multiple assignments, contributing to mission execution and the development of future noncommissioned officers. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 21:25
    Photo ID: 9639694
    VIRIN: 260424-Z-VD276-1035
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 9.23 MB
    Location: MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, South Carolina Army National Guard honors Sgt. Maj. Michael F. Turner during retirement ceremony [Image 16 of 16], by MSgt Megan Floyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    South Carolina Army National Guard honors Sgt. Maj. Michael F. Turner during retirement ceremony
    South Carolina Army National Guard honors Sgt. Maj. Michael F. Turner during retirement ceremony
    South Carolina Army National Guard honors Sgt. Maj. Michael F. Turner during retirement ceremony
    South Carolina Army National Guard honors Sgt. Maj. Michael F. Turner during retirement ceremony
    South Carolina Army National Guard honors Sgt. Maj. Michael F. Turner during retirement ceremony
    South Carolina Army National Guard honors Sgt. Maj. Michael F. Turner during retirement ceremony
    South Carolina Army National Guard honors Sgt. Maj. Michael F. Turner during retirement ceremony
    South Carolina Army National Guard honors Sgt. Maj. Michael F. Turner during retirement ceremony
    South Carolina Army National Guard honors Sgt. Maj. Michael F. Turner during retirement ceremony
    South Carolina Army National Guard honors Sgt. Maj. Michael F. Turner during retirement ceremony
    South Carolina Army National Guard honors Sgt. Maj. Michael F. Turner during retirement ceremony
    South Carolina Army National Guard honors Sgt. Maj. Michael F. Turner during retirement ceremony
    South Carolina Army National Guard honors Sgt. Maj. Michael F. Turner during retirement ceremony
    South Carolina Army National Guard honors Sgt. Maj. Michael F. Turner during retirement ceremony
    South Carolina Army National Guard honors Sgt. Maj. Michael F. Turner during retirement ceremony
    South Carolina Army National Guard honors Sgt. Maj. Michael F. Turner during retirement ceremony

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    Army aviation
    South Carolina Army National Guard
    SCNG
    59th Troop Command
    Sgt. Maj. Michael F. Turner
    Joint Armed Forces Readiness Center

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