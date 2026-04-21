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    First S3 Viking Inducted at FRCSW (Then NADEP)

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    First S3 Viking Inducted at FRCSW (Then NADEP)

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2026

    Photo by Michael A Furlano 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest

    In the early 1990’s inside Hangar 378 at Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW), an artisan works quietly beneath the wings of a Lockheed S-3 Viking, the first...

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 15:06
    Photo ID: 9639126
    VIRIN: 260424-N-JO235-7510
    Resolution: 2324x2296
    Size: 919.99 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, First S3 Viking Inducted at FRCSW (Then NADEP), by Michael A Furlano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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