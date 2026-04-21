First S3 Viking Inducted at FRCSW (Then NADEP)

Date Taken: 04.24.2026 Date Posted: 04.24.2026 15:06 Photo ID: 9639126 VIRIN: 260424-N-JO235-7510 Resolution: 2324x2296 Size: 919.99 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

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