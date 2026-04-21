In the early 1990’s inside Hangar 378 at Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW), an artisan works quietly beneath the wings of a Lockheed S-3 Viking, the first...
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 15:06
|Photo ID:
|9639126
|VIRIN:
|260424-N-JO235-7510
|Resolution:
|2324x2296
|Size:
|919.99 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, First S3 Viking Inducted at FRCSW (Then NADEP), by Michael A Furlano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
FRCSW - First S3 Viking Aircraft Inducted at the Command
No keywords found.