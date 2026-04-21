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    H2F Satellite Academy Graduation [Image 3 of 8]

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    H2F Satellite Academy Graduation

    GERMANY

    04.23.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Eric Johnson 

    68th Theater Medical Command

    On behalf of the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) program, the 68th Theater Medical Command congratulates the recent class of the satellite H2F Academy. This was the largest class they have had since beginning the satellite academy last October with 14 completing the two week course. If you are interested in attending H2F Satellite Academy please use the following email. usarmy.sembach.68-tmc.list.h2fsa@army.mil. Great job everyone! U.S. Army Photos by Sgt. 1st Class Eric Johnson.
    “CONSERVE POWER!”

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 09:25
    Photo ID: 9637659
    VIRIN: 260424-A-JW006-6021
    Resolution: 4438x3433
    Size: 4.27 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, H2F Satellite Academy Graduation [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Eric Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    H2F Satellite Academy Graduation
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