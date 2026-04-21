H2F Satellite Academy Graduation

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On behalf of the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) program, the 68th Theater Medical Command congratulates the recent class of the satellite H2F Academy. This was the largest class they have had since beginning the satellite academy last October with 14 completing the two week course. If you are interested in attending H2F Satellite Academy please use the following email. usarmy.sembach.68-tmc.list.h2fsa@army.mil. Great job everyone! U.S. Army Photos by Sgt. 1st Class Eric Johnson.

“CONSERVE POWER!”