94th AAMDC G33 Operations NCO says farewell

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U.S. Army Master Sgt. Justin Norris, a G33 operations non-commissioned officer assigned to the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC), receives his PCS award during a ceremony held at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, April 23, 2026. Norris will be moving on to become the 31st Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 3-2 Battalion, Bravo Battery First Sergeant, located at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class William A. Tanner Sr.) (Images cropped and edited to emphasize subject.)