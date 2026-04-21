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    94th AAMDC G33 Operations NCO says farewell [Image 5 of 7]

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    94th AAMDC G33 Operations NCO says farewell

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class William Tanner 

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Master Sgt. Justin Norris, a G33 operations non-commissioned officer assigned to the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC), receives his PCS award during a ceremony held at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, April 23, 2026. Norris will be moving on to become the 31st Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 3-2 Battalion, Bravo Battery First Sergeant, located at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class William A. Tanner Sr.) (Images cropped and edited to emphasize subject.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 23:18
    Photo ID: 9637169
    VIRIN: 260423-A-EM105-7136
    Resolution: 5108x3405
    Size: 3.37 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 94th AAMDC G33 Operations NCO says farewell [Image 7 of 7], by SFC William Tanner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    94th AAMDC G33 Operations NCO says farewell
    94th AAMDC G33 Operations NCO says farewell
    94th AAMDC G33 Operations NCO says farewell
    94th AAMDC G33 Operations NCO says farewell
    94th AAMDC G33 Operations NCO says farewell
    94th AAMDC G33 Operations NCO says farewell
    94th AAMDC G33 Operations NCO says farewell

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