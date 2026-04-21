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    U.S. Coast Guard, partners search for crew of capsized vessel offshore Saipan [Image 1 of 5]

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    U.S. Coast Guard, partners search for crew of capsized vessel offshore Saipan

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.19.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Oceania

    Parajumpers assigned to the U.S. Air Force 31st Rescue Squadron parachute down after deploying from an Air Force 36th Airlift Squadron C-130 Hercules airplane northeast of Pagan in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands April 19, 2026. The parajumpers worked alongside the crew of fast response cutter USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) and used an underwater remotely operated drone to search the interior of the capsized cargo vessel Mariana. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Cutter Frederick Hatch)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 23:14
    Photo ID: 9637165
    VIRIN: 260419-G-G0214-1001
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.57 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

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    U.S. Coast Guard, partners search for crew of capsized vessel offshore Saipan
    U.S. Coast Guard, partners search for crew of capsized vessel offshore Saipan
    U.S. Coast Guard, partners search for crew of capsized vessel offshore Saipan
    U.S. Coast Guard, partners search for crew of capsized vessel offshore Saipan
    U.S. Coast Guard, partners search for crew of capsized vessel offshore Saipan

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