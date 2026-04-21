U.S. Coast Guard, partners search for crew of capsized vessel offshore Saipan

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Parajumpers assigned to the U.S. Air Force 31st Rescue Squadron parachute down after deploying from an Air Force 36th Airlift Squadron C-130 Hercules airplane northeast of Pagan in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands April 19, 2026. The parajumpers worked alongside the crew of fast response cutter USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) and used an underwater remotely operated drone to search the interior of the capsized cargo vessel Mariana. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Cutter Frederick Hatch)