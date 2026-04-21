U.S. Coast Guard, partners search for crew of capsized vessel offshore Saipan

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A parajumper assigned to the U.S. Air Force 31st Rescue Squadron floats down after deploying from an Air Force 36th Airlift Squadron C-130 Hercules airplane northeast of Pagan in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands April 19, 2026. Parajumpers met up with the crew of fast response cutter USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) and searched the interior of the capsized cargo vessel Mariana, which initially experienced a disabled engine about 125 nautical miles northwest of Saipan on April 15. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Cutter Frederick Hatch)