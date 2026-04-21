U.S. Coast Guard, partners search for crew of capsized vessel offshore Saipan

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U.S. Coast Guardsmen assigned to the fast response cutter USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) provide support as a parajumper assigned to the U.S. Air Force 31st Rescue Squadron enters the water near a capsized cargo vessel northeast of Pagan in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands April 19, 2026. Parajumpers met up with the crew of fast response cutter USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) and searched the interior of the Mariana, which initially experienced a disabled engine about 125 nautical miles northwest of Saipan on April 15. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Cutter Frederick Hatch)