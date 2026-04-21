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    U.S. Coast Guard, partners search for crew of capsized vessel offshore Saipan [Image 3 of 5]

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    U.S. Coast Guard, partners search for crew of capsized vessel offshore Saipan

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.19.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Oceania

    U.S. Coast Guardsmen assigned to the fast response cutter USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) provide support as a parajumper assigned to the U.S. Air Force 31st Rescue Squadron enters the water near a capsized cargo vessel northeast of Pagan in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands April 19, 2026. Parajumpers met up with the crew of fast response cutter USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) and searched the interior of the Mariana, which initially experienced a disabled engine about 125 nautical miles northwest of Saipan on April 15. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Cutter Frederick Hatch)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 23:14
    Photo ID: 9637159
    VIRIN: 260419-G-G0214-1003
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 7.16 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

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    U.S. Coast Guard, partners search for crew of capsized vessel offshore Saipan
    U.S. Coast Guard, partners search for crew of capsized vessel offshore Saipan
    U.S. Coast Guard, partners search for crew of capsized vessel offshore Saipan
    U.S. Coast Guard, partners search for crew of capsized vessel offshore Saipan
    U.S. Coast Guard, partners search for crew of capsized vessel offshore Saipan

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