U.S. Coast Guard, partners search for crew of capsized vessel offshore Saipan

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U.S. Coast Guardsmen assigned to the fast response cutter USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) and parajumpers assigned to the U.S. Air Force 31st Rescue Squadron assess the scene near a capsized cargo vessel northeast of Pagan in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands April 19, 2026. During dive operations, parajumpers conducted a comprehensive subsurface evaluation of the Mariana's exterior and used an underwater remotely operated drone to search the interior of the vessel. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Cutter Frederick Hatch)