459th ARW Warrior of the Month

Technical Sgt. Pohan Wang is the 459th Air Refueling Wing Warrior of the Month for April 2026. Tech. Sgt. Wang is a combat arms instructor with the 459th Security Forces Squadron. In regard to his service, he says, “Taking care of people and providing them with skills they need to protect themselves is what I enjoy the most. This is why becoming a CATM instructor was a goal for me. I’m able to teach people the fundamentals of shooting and the importance of weapon safety. Weapon safety is the most important thing when loading a firearm, whether it’s on the job or at home.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Cierra Mason)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 14:44
|Photo ID:
|9635917
|VIRIN:
|260308-F-QU482-2000
|Resolution:
|1696x1108
|Size:
|752.77 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
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|0
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