(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    459th ARW Warrior of the Month

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    459th ARW Warrior of the Month

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Cierra Mason 

    459th Air Refueling Wing

    Technical Sgt. Pohan Wang is the 459th Air Refueling Wing Warrior of the Month for April 2026. Tech. Sgt. Wang is a combat arms instructor with the 459th Security Forces Squadron. In regard to his service, he says, “Taking care of people and providing them with skills they need to protect themselves is what I enjoy the most. This is why becoming a CATM instructor was a goal for me. I’m able to teach people the fundamentals of shooting and the importance of weapon safety. Weapon safety is the most important thing when loading a firearm, whether it’s on the job or at home.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Cierra Mason)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 14:44
    Photo ID: 9635917
    VIRIN: 260308-F-QU482-2000
    Resolution: 1696x1108
    Size: 752.77 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 459th ARW Warrior of the Month, by TSgt Cierra Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery