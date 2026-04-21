Annual Career Fair at 139th Airlift Wing

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The 139th Airlift Wing holds their annual career fair at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, April 21-23, 2026. Local high schoolers toured the base and learned about the different career opportunities the Air Guard offers. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Audrey Chappell)