The 139th Airlift Wing holds their annual career fair at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, April 21-23, 2026. Local high schoolers toured the base and learned about the different career opportunities the Air Guard offers. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Audrey Chappell)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 14:41
|Photo ID:
|9635887
|VIRIN:
|260422-F-SP486-1003
|Resolution:
|5563x3701
|Size:
|4.66 MB
|Location:
|ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Annual Career Fair at 139th Airlift Wing [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Audrey Chappell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.