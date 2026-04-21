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    Annual Career Fair at 139th Airlift Wing [Image 1 of 14]

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    Annual Career Fair at 139th Airlift Wing

    ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Audrey Chappell 

    139th Airlift Wing

    The 139th Airlift Wing holds their annual career fair at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, April 21-23, 2026. Local high schoolers toured the base and learned about the different career opportunities the Air Guard offers. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Audrey Chappell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 14:41
    Photo ID: 9635887
    VIRIN: 260422-F-SP486-1003
    Resolution: 5563x3701
    Size: 4.66 MB
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Annual Career Fair at 139th Airlift Wing [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Audrey Chappell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Annual Career Fair at 139th Airlift Wing
    Annual Career Fair at 139th Airlift Wing
    Annual Career Fair at 139th Airlift Wing
    Annual Career Fair at 139th Airlift Wing
    Annual Career Fair at 139th Airlift Wing
    Annual Career Fair at 139th Airlift Wing
    Annual Career Fair at 139th Airlift Wing
    Annual Career Fair at 139th Airlift Wing
    Annual Career Fair at 139th Airlift Wing
    Annual Career Fair at 139th Airlift Wing
    Annual Career Fair at 139th Airlift Wing
    Annual Career Fair at 139th Airlift Wing
    Annual Career Fair at 139th Airlift Wing
    Annual Career Fair at 139th Airlift Wing

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