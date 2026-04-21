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    Tree planting ceremony and proclamation signing highlights Earth Arbor Day [Image 5 of 5]

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    Tree planting ceremony and proclamation signing highlights Earth Arbor Day

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2026

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing

    Keesler leadership and children from the child development center participate in a tree planting ceremony during the Arbor Day event at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 23, 2026. The National Arbor Day Foundation established the Tree City USA program to provide recognition for urban and community forestry programs. Keesler has been designated as a Tree City USA community for 33 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 14:38
    Photo ID: 9635872
    VIRIN: 260423-F-BD983-1075
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 3.17 MB
    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Tree planting ceremony and proclamation signing highlights Earth Arbor Day [Image 5 of 5], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Tree planting ceremony and proclamation signing highlights Earth Arbor Day
    Tree planting ceremony and proclamation signing highlights Earth Arbor Day
    Tree planting ceremony and proclamation signing highlights Earth Arbor Day
    Tree planting ceremony and proclamation signing highlights Earth Arbor Day
    Tree planting ceremony and proclamation signing highlights Earth Arbor Day

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