Keesler leadership and children from the child development center participate in a tree planting ceremony during the Arbor Day event at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 23, 2026. The National Arbor Day Foundation established the Tree City USA program to provide recognition for urban and community forestry programs. Keesler has been designated as a Tree City USA community for 33 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 14:38
|Photo ID:
|9635872
|VIRIN:
|260423-F-BD983-1075
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|3.17 MB
|Location:
|MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tree planting ceremony and proclamation signing highlights Earth Arbor Day [Image 5 of 5], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.