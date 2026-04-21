U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Robinson, 81st Training Wing commander, signs a proclamation as Chief Master Sgt. Ryan Taylor, 81st TRW command chief, stands by during the Arbor Day Tree Planting Ceremony at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 23, 2026. Arbor Day is a notionally celebrated observance that encourages tree planting and care. Keesler has been designated at a Tree City USA community for 33 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 14:38
|Photo ID:
|9635868
|VIRIN:
|260423-F-BD983-1058
|Resolution:
|5320x3608
|Size:
|2.99 MB
|Location:
|MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tree planting ceremony and proclamation signing highlights Earth Arbor Day [Image 5 of 5], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.