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Actors from the Broadway musical "Operation Mincemeat" visit the gravesite of U.S. Army Air Forces Flight Officer Willie Watkins with Watkins' nephew, Tarleton Watkins II, in Section 8 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, March 9, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)