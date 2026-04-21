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    &quot;Operation Mincemeat&quot; the Musical Visits ANC [Image 1 of 6]

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    &amp;quot;Operation Mincemeat&amp;quot; the Musical Visits ANC

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2026

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser   

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Actors from the Broadway musical "Operation Mincemeat" visit the gravesite of U.S. Army Air Forces Flight Officer Willie Watkins with Watkins' nephew, Tarleton Watkins II, in Section 8 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, March 9, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 12:32
    Photo ID: 9635335
    VIRIN: 260309-A-IW468-2113
    Resolution: 7582x5055
    Size: 9.04 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, "Operation Mincemeat" the Musical Visits ANC [Image 6 of 6], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    &amp;quot;Operation Mincemeat&amp;quot; the Musical Visits ANC
    &amp;quot;Operation Mincemeat&amp;quot; the Musical Visits ANC
    &amp;quot;Operation Mincemeat&amp;quot; the Musical Visits ANC
    &amp;quot;Operation Mincemeat&amp;quot; the Musical Visits ANC
    &amp;quot;Operation Mincemeat&amp;quot; the Musical Visits ANC
    &amp;quot;Operation Mincemeat&amp;quot; the Musical Visits ANC

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