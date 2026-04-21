Actors from the Broadway musical "Operation Mincemeat" visit the gravesite of U.S. Army Air Forces Flight Officer Willie Watkins with Watkins' nephew, Tarleton Watkins II, in Section 8 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, March 9, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 12:32
|Photo ID:
|9635335
|VIRIN:
|260309-A-IW468-2113
|Resolution:
|7582x5055
|Size:
|9.04 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, "Operation Mincemeat" the Musical Visits ANC [Image 6 of 6], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.