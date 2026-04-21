US Air Force Tech. Sgt. Henry Zaring participates in African Lion 26 logistic resupply

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Henry Zaring, a landing zone safety operator with the 235th Combat Airfield Operations Squadron poses for a photo during African Lion 26 at Southern Zone Headquarters, Agadir, Morocco, April 20, 2026. The exercise provided U.S. forces the opportunity to integrate with joint air assets, strengthening readiness through real-world landing zone operations.



AL26 is U.S. Africa Command's largest annual joint exercise, designed to strengthen collective security capabilities of the U.S., African nations and global allies. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) from April 20 to May 8, 2026, and hosted in Morocco, Tunisia, Ghana and Senegal, AL26 involves over 5,600 civilian and military personnel from more than 40 nations, using innovation to drive partner-led regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexandra Dale)