US Army 1st Lt. Mason Elizondo teaches cyber defense during African Lion 26 academics

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U.S. Army 1st Lt. Mason Elizondo, an African Lion 26 cyber defense operations instructor assigned to the 183 Cyber Protection Team, 302nd Cyber Battalion, participates in an AL26 interview at Southern Zone Headquarters, Agadir, Morocco, April 20, 2026. The exercise’s multinational academics engaged approximately 400 students across more than 20 military subjects, increasing a shared understanding of best practices.



AL26 is U.S. Africa Command's largest annual joint exercise, designed to strengthen collective security capabilities of the U.S., African nations and global allies. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) from April 20 to May 8, 2026, and hosted in Morocco, Tunisia, Ghana and Senegal, AL26 involves over 5,600 civilian and military personnel from more than 40 nations, using innovation to drive partner-led regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexandra Dale)