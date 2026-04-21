US Marine Corps Master Sgt. Christopher Copen participates in African Lion 26 logistic resupply

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U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Christopher Copen, an operations chief with Marine Aerial Refueler Squadron 234, Marine Aircraft Group 41, participates in a resupply mission during African Lion 26 at Southern Zone Headquarters, Agadir, Morocco, April 20, 2026. The exercise provided U.S. forces the opportunity to conduct logistic drops and airborne operations, certifying Marines and enhancing pilot proficiency to expand operational capabilities.



AL26 is U.S. Africa Command's largest annual joint exercise, designed to strengthen collective security capabilities of the U.S., African nations and global allies. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) from April 20 to May 8, 2026, and hosted in Morocco, Tunisia, Ghana and Senegal, AL26 involves over 5,600 civilian and military personnel from more than 40 nations, using innovation to drive partner-led regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexandra Dale)