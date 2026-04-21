US Navy Capt. Ben Ammerman teaches law of war during African Lion 26 academics

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Capt. Ben Ammerman, a staff judge advocate for Combined Joint Task Force Horn of Africa and African Lion 26 law of war academic instructor poses for a photo during AL26 at Southern Zone Headquarters, Agadir, Morocco, April 21, 2026. The exercise’s multinational academics engaged approximately 400 students across more than 20 military subjects, increasing a shared understanding of best practices.



AL26 is U.S. Africa Command's largest annual joint exercise, designed to strengthen collective security capabilities of the U.S., African nations and global allies. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) from April 20 to May 8, 2026, and hosted in Morocco, Tunisia, Ghana and Senegal, AL26 involves over 5,600 civilian and military personnel from more than 40 nations, using innovation to drive partner-led regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexandra Dale)