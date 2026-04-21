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U.S. Soldiers from the 890th Engineer Battalion, Mississippi National Guard, Joint Task Force Magnolia, cheer on members of the public during the Autism Speaks Empower Walk & 5K Run in Washington, D.C., April 19, 2026. Approximately 2,500 National Guard members support the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and community partners to enhance safety and quality of life throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)