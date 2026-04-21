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    Mississippi National Guardsmen patrol during the Autism Speaks Empower Walk & 5K Run in Washington, D.C. [Image 12 of 19]

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    Mississippi National Guardsmen patrol during the Autism Speaks Empower Walk &amp; 5K Run in Washington, D.C.

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Christian Brown 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers from the 890th Engineer Battalion, Mississippi National Guard, Joint Task Force Magnolia, patrol during the Autism Speaks Empower Walk & 5K Run in Washington, D.C., April 19, 2026. Approximately 2,500 National Guard members support the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and community partners to enhance safety and quality of life throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 22:56
    Photo ID: 9634147
    VIRIN: 260419-Z-LK770-1372
    Resolution: 4384x2923
    Size: 4.48 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mississippi National Guardsmen patrol during the Autism Speaks Empower Walk & 5K Run in Washington, D.C. [Image 19 of 19], by SGT Christian Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mississippi National Guardsmen patrol during the Autism Speaks Empower Walk &amp; 5K Run in Washington, D.C.
    Mississippi National Guardsmen patrol during the Autism Speaks Empower Walk &amp; 5K Run in Washington, D.C.
    Mississippi National Guardsmen patrol during the Autism Speaks Empower Walk &amp; 5K Run in Washington, D.C.
    Mississippi National Guardsmen patrol during the Autism Speaks Empower Walk &amp; 5K Run in Washington, D.C.
    Mississippi National Guardsmen patrol during the Autism Speaks Empower Walk &amp; 5K Run in Washington, D.C.
    Mississippi National Guardsmen patrol during the Autism Speaks Empower Walk &amp; 5K Run in Washington, D.C.
    Mississippi National Guardsmen patrol during the Autism Speaks Empower Walk &amp; 5K Run in Washington, D.C.
    Mississippi National Guardsmen patrol during the Autism Speaks Empower Walk &amp; 5K Run in Washington, D.C.
    Mississippi National Guardsmen patrol during the Autism Speaks Empower Walk &amp; 5K Run in Washington, D.C.
    Mississippi National Guardsmen patrol during the Autism Speaks Empower Walk &amp; 5K Run in Washington, D.C.
    Mississippi National Guardsmen patrol during the Autism Speaks Empower Walk &amp; 5K Run in Washington, D.C.
    Mississippi National Guardsmen patrol during the Autism Speaks Empower Walk &amp; 5K Run in Washington, D.C.
    Mississippi National Guardsmen patrol during the Autism Speaks Empower Walk &amp; 5K Run in Washington, D.C.
    Mississippi National Guardsmen patrol during the Autism Speaks Empower Walk &amp; 5K Run in Washington, D.C.
    Mississippi National Guardsmen patrol during the Autism Speaks Empower Walk &amp; 5K Run in Washington, D.C.
    Mississippi National Guardsmen patrol during the Autism Speaks Empower Walk &amp; 5K Run in Washington, D.C.
    Mississippi National Guardsmen patrol during the Autism Speaks Empower Walk &amp; 5K Run in Washington, D.C.
    Mississippi National Guardsmen patrol during the Autism Speaks Empower Walk &amp; 5K Run in Washington, D.C.
    Mississippi National Guardsmen patrol during the Autism Speaks Empower Walk &amp; 5K Run in Washington, D.C.

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    MSARNG
    JTFDC
    DistrictofColumbia
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

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