U.S. Soldiers from the 890th Engineer Battalion, Mississippi National Guard, Joint Task Force Magnolia, pose for a photo with volunteers and members of the public during the Autism Speaks Empower Walk & 5K Run in Washington, D.C., April 19, 2026. Approximately 2,500 National Guard members support the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and community partners to enhance safety and quality of life throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 22:56
|Photo ID:
|9634146
|VIRIN:
|260419-Z-LK770-1328
|Resolution:
|6329x4219
|Size:
|7.38 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mississippi National Guardsmen patrol during the Autism Speaks Empower Walk & 5K Run in Washington, D.C. [Image 19 of 19], by SGT Christian Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.