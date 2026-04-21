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From left, U.S. Army Sgt. Zachary Clark, Spc. Morales Benitez, Spc. Jacob Page, and Spc. Kamaro Cobbert, all assigned to 890th Engineer Battalion, Mississippi National Guard, Joint Task Force Magnolia, patrol along the Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C., April 19, 2026. Approximately 2,500 National Guard members support the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and community partners to enhance safety and quality of life throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)