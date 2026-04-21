Top Marine Corps Medical Officer Visits Blount Island to Assess Prepositioned Capabilities

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Andrew Macleod, a contracted mariner and captain of the USNS Red Cloud, speaks with U.S. Marine Corps Col. David Merles, commanding officer of Blount Island Command, while U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Guido Valdes, the Medical Officer of the Marine Corps, listens during a tour April 22, 2026, at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, Florida. The Marine Corps’ senior medical advisor and health services director visited Blount Island Command to gain ground-level insight into prepositioned medical capabilities supporting global operations. (Marine Corps photo by Dustin Senger)