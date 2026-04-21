Top Marine Corps Medical Officer Visits Blount Island to Assess Prepositioned Capabilities

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Andrew Macleod, a contracted mariner and captain of the USNS Red Cloud, explains the cargo ship to U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Guido Valdes, the Medical Officer of the Marine Corps, during a tour April 22, 2026, at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, Florida. The Marine Corps’ senior medical advisor and health services director visited Blount Island Command to gain ground-level insight into prepositioned medical capabilities supporting global operations. (Marine Corps photo by Dustin Senger)