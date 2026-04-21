Andrew Macleod, a contracted mariner and captain of the USNS Red Cloud, explains the cargo ship to U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Guido Valdes, the Medical Officer of the Marine Corps, during a tour April 22, 2026, at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, Florida. The Marine Corps’ senior medical advisor and health services director visited Blount Island Command to gain ground-level insight into prepositioned medical capabilities supporting global operations. (Marine Corps photo by Dustin Senger)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 18:53
|Photo ID:
|9633939
|VIRIN:
|260422-M-BD377-3873
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|7.87 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Top Marine Corps Medical Officer Visits Blount Island to Assess Prepositioned Capabilities [Image 6 of 6], by Dustin Senger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Top Marine Corps Medical Officer Visits Blount Island to Assess Prepositioned Capabilities
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