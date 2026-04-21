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    Top Marine Corps Medical Officer Visits Blount Island to Assess Prepositioned Capabilities [Image 5 of 6]

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    Top Marine Corps Medical Officer Visits Blount Island to Assess Prepositioned Capabilities

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2026

    Photo by Dustin Senger 

    Blount Island Command

    Andrew Macleod, a contracted mariner and captain of the USNS Red Cloud, explains the cargo ship to U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Guido Valdes, the Medical Officer of the Marine Corps, during a tour April 22, 2026, at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, Florida. The Marine Corps’ senior medical advisor and health services director visited Blount Island Command to gain ground-level insight into prepositioned medical capabilities supporting global operations. (Marine Corps photo by Dustin Senger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 18:53
    Photo ID: 9633939
    VIRIN: 260422-M-BD377-3873
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 7.87 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Top Marine Corps Medical Officer Visits Blount Island to Assess Prepositioned Capabilities [Image 6 of 6], by Dustin Senger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Top Marine Corps Medical Officer Visits Blount Island to Assess Prepositioned Capabilities
    Top Marine Corps Medical Officer Visits Blount Island to Assess Prepositioned Capabilities
    Top Marine Corps Medical Officer Visits Blount Island to Assess Prepositioned Capabilities
    Top Marine Corps Medical Officer Visits Blount Island to Assess Prepositioned Capabilities
    Top Marine Corps Medical Officer Visits Blount Island to Assess Prepositioned Capabilities
    Top Marine Corps Medical Officer Visits Blount Island to Assess Prepositioned Capabilities

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    Top Marine Corps Medical Officer Visits Blount Island to Assess Prepositioned Capabilities

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    Blount Island Command
    USMCNews
    Maritime Prepositioning Ships
    U.S. Marine Corps Logistics Command
    Marine Corps Maritime Prepositioning Force
    Marines

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