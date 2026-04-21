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    State and Federal Leadership meet with Nebraska stakeholder about the Civil Works mission. [Image 10 of 10]

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    State and Federal Leadership meet with Nebraska stakeholder about the Civil Works mission.

    OMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Photo by Joshua Plueger              

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jason E. Kelly, Deputy Commanding General for Civil and Emergency Operations, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, meets with Nebraska stakeholders during a roundtable at the ConAgra campus in Omaha, Neb., April 9, 2026. Maj. Gen. Kelly, U.S. Sen. Pete Ricketts and Adam Telle, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works, met with local news media following the discussion on the Civil Works mission. (U.S. Army photo by Joshua Plueger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 15:15
    Photo ID: 9633466
    VIRIN: 260409-A-XV591-1026
    Resolution: 5852x3901
    Size: 5.34 MB
    Location: OMAHA, NEBRASKA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, State and Federal Leadership meet with Nebraska stakeholder about the Civil Works mission. [Image 10 of 10], by Joshua Plueger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works visits MidAmerica Energy Company
    Secretary Telle, Senator Ricketts tour Missouri River, discuss future of flood protection in Nebraska
    Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works visits MidAmerica Energy Company
    Ryan Hansen, Chief, Omaha District Public Affairs, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, ryan.s.hansen@usace.army.mil, 402-995-2417
    Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works visits MidAmerica Energy Company
    Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works visits MidAmerica Energy Company
    State and Federal Leadership meet with Nebraska stakeholder about the Civil Works mission.
    State and Federal Leadership meet with Nebraska stakeholder about the Civil Works mission.
    State and Federal Leadership meet with Nebraska stakeholder about the Civil Works mission.
    State and Federal Leadership meet with Nebraska stakeholder about the Civil Works mission.

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    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Omaha District
    Civil Works
    USACE
    Major General Jason E. Kelly

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