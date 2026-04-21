State and Federal Leadership meet with Nebraska stakeholder about the Civil Works mission.

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jason E. Kelly, Deputy Commanding General for Civil and Emergency Operations, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, meets with Nebraska stakeholders during a roundtable at the ConAgra campus in Omaha, Neb., April 9, 2026. Maj. Gen. Kelly, U.S. Sen. Pete Ricketts and Adam Telle, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works, met with local news media following the discussion on the Civil Works mission. (U.S. Army photo by Joshua Plueger)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 15:15
|Photo ID:
|9633466
|VIRIN:
|260409-A-XV591-1026
|Resolution:
|5852x3901
|Size:
|5.34 MB
|Location:
|OMAHA, NEBRASKA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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