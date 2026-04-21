State and Federal Leadership meet with Nebraska stakeholder about the Civil Works mission.

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Adam Telle, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works, speaks with Nebraska stakeholders about the Civil Works mission along the Missouri River and across the stateConAgra campus in Omaha, Neb., April 9, 2026. The meeting concluded with interviews by local media outlets. (U.S. Army photo by Joshua Plueger)