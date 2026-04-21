Adam Telle, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works, speaks with Nebraska stakeholders about the Civil Works mission along the Missouri River and across the stateConAgra campus in Omaha, Neb., April 9, 2026. The meeting concluded with interviews by local media outlets. (U.S. Army photo by Joshua Plueger)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 15:15
|Photo ID:
|9633464
|VIRIN:
|260409-A-XV591-1024
|Resolution:
|6349x4233
|Size:
|6.02 MB
|Location:
|OMAHA, NEBRASKA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, State and Federal Leadership meet with Nebraska stakeholder about the Civil Works mission. [Image 10 of 10], by Joshua Plueger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.