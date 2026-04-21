State and Federal Leadership meet with Nebraska stakeholder about the Civil Works mission.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Adam Telle speaks at a roundtable discussion with Nebraska Senator Pete Ricketts, USACE leadership and Missouri River stakeholders at the Omaha Chamber of Commerce building in Omaha, Nebraska, April 09, 2026. Discussions included flood protection, water supply, federal permitting and Civil Works’ efforts to build infrastructure, not paperwork in USACE projects. (U.S. Army photo by Joshua Plueger)