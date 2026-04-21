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    State and Federal Leadership meet with Nebraska stakeholder about the Civil Works mission. [Image 8 of 10]

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    State and Federal Leadership meet with Nebraska stakeholder about the Civil Works mission.

    OMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Photo by Joshua Plueger              

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District

    Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Adam Telle speaks at a roundtable discussion with Nebraska Senator Pete Ricketts, USACE leadership and Missouri River stakeholders at the Omaha Chamber of Commerce building in Omaha, Nebraska, April 09, 2026. Discussions included flood protection, water supply, federal permitting and Civil Works’ efforts to build infrastructure, not paperwork in USACE projects. (U.S. Army photo by Joshua Plueger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 15:15
    Photo ID: 9633463
    VIRIN: 260409-A-XV591-1023
    Resolution: 5633x3755
    Size: 5.85 MB
    Location: OMAHA, NEBRASKA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, State and Federal Leadership meet with Nebraska stakeholder about the Civil Works mission. [Image 10 of 10], by Joshua Plueger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works visits MidAmerica Energy Company
    Secretary Telle, Senator Ricketts tour Missouri River, discuss future of flood protection in Nebraska
    Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works visits MidAmerica Energy Company
    Ryan Hansen, Chief, Omaha District Public Affairs, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, ryan.s.hansen@usace.army.mil, 402-995-2417
    Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works visits MidAmerica Energy Company
    Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works visits MidAmerica Energy Company
    State and Federal Leadership meet with Nebraska stakeholder about the Civil Works mission.
    State and Federal Leadership meet with Nebraska stakeholder about the Civil Works mission.
    State and Federal Leadership meet with Nebraska stakeholder about the Civil Works mission.
    State and Federal Leadership meet with Nebraska stakeholder about the Civil Works mission.

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    Secretary Telle, Senator Ricketts tour Missouri River, discuss future of flood protection in Nebraska

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    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Omaha District
    Civil Works
    USACE
    Adam Telle

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