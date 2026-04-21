Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Adam Telle speaks at a roundtable discussion with Nebraska Senator Pete Ricketts, USACE leadership and Missouri River stakeholders at the Omaha Chamber of Commerce building in Omaha, Nebraska, April 09, 2026. Discussions included flood protection, water supply, federal permitting and Civil Works’ efforts to build infrastructure, not paperwork in USACE projects. (U.S. Army photo by Joshua Plueger)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 15:15
|Photo ID:
|9633463
|VIRIN:
|260409-A-XV591-1023
|Resolution:
|5633x3755
|Size:
|5.85 MB
|Location:
|OMAHA, NEBRASKA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, State and Federal Leadership meet with Nebraska stakeholder about the Civil Works mission. [Image 10 of 10], by Joshua Plueger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Secretary Telle, Senator Ricketts tour Missouri River, discuss future of flood protection in Nebraska
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