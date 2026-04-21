State and Federal Leadership meet with Nebraska stakeholder about the Civil Works mission.

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Pete Ricketts, U.S. senator from Nebraska, speaks with local Civil Works stakeholders during a roundtable discussion at the ConAgra campus in Omaha, Neb., April 9, 2026. The senator was joined by representatives from U.S. Army Corps of Engineers headquarters and Omaha District leadership and staff. (U.S. Army photo by Joshua Plueger)