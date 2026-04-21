Pete Ricketts, U.S. senator from Nebraska, speaks with local Civil Works stakeholders during a roundtable discussion at the ConAgra campus in Omaha, Neb., April 9, 2026. The senator was joined by representatives from U.S. Army Corps of Engineers headquarters and Omaha District leadership and staff. (U.S. Army photo by Joshua Plueger)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 15:15
|Photo ID:
|9633462
|VIRIN:
|260409-A-XV591-1022
|Resolution:
|5922x3948
|Size:
|5.31 MB
|Location:
|OMAHA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, State and Federal Leadership meet with Nebraska stakeholder about the Civil Works mission. [Image 10 of 10], by Joshua Plueger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.