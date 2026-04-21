Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works visits MidAmerica Energy Company

Scott L. DeRosier, Vice President of Generation at MidAmerican Energy, meets with Adam Telle, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works, and U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jason E. Kelly, Deputy Commanding General for Civil and Emergency Operations, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, at MidAmerican Energy Company in the Omaha-Council Bluffs metropolitan area, April 9, 2026. Secretary Telle and Maj. Gen. Kelly visited several locations along the Missouri River as part of an immersion tour of the USACE Civil Works mission. (U.S. Army photo by Joshua Plueger)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 15:15
|Photo ID:
|9633458
|VIRIN:
|260409-A-XV591-1021
|Resolution:
|6261x4174
|Size:
|7.71 MB
|Location:
|COUNCIL BLUFFS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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