Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works visits MidAmerica Energy Company

Adam Telle, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works, tours MidAmerican Energy Company in the Omaha-Council Bluffs metropolitan area, April 9, 2026. The facility, situated on the Missouri River, uses river water to cool one of its two power-generating units. (U.S. Army photo by Joshua Plueger)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 15:15
|Photo ID:
|9633455
|VIRIN:
|260409-A-XV591-1014
|Resolution:
|3461x5284
|Size:
|6.76 MB
|Location:
|COUNCIL BLUFFS, IOWA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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