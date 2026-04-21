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    Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works visits MidAmerica Energy Company [Image 5 of 10]

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    Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works visits MidAmerica Energy Company

    COUNCIL BLUFFS, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Photo by Joshua Plueger              

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District

    Adam Telle, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works, tours MidAmerican Energy Company in the Omaha-Council Bluffs metropolitan area, April 9, 2026. The facility, situated on the Missouri River, uses river water to cool one of its two power-generating units. (U.S. Army photo by Joshua Plueger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 15:15
    Photo ID: 9633455
    VIRIN: 260409-A-XV591-1014
    Resolution: 3461x5284
    Size: 6.76 MB
    Location: COUNCIL BLUFFS, IOWA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works visits MidAmerica Energy Company [Image 10 of 10], by Joshua Plueger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works visits MidAmerica Energy Company
    Secretary Telle, Senator Ricketts tour Missouri River, discuss future of flood protection in Nebraska
    Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works visits MidAmerica Energy Company
    Ryan Hansen, Chief, Omaha District Public Affairs, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, ryan.s.hansen@usace.army.mil, 402-995-2417
    Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works visits MidAmerica Energy Company
    Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works visits MidAmerica Energy Company
    State and Federal Leadership meet with Nebraska stakeholder about the Civil Works mission.
    State and Federal Leadership meet with Nebraska stakeholder about the Civil Works mission.
    State and Federal Leadership meet with Nebraska stakeholder about the Civil Works mission.
    State and Federal Leadership meet with Nebraska stakeholder about the Civil Works mission.

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    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Omaha District
    Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works
    USACE
    Adam Telle

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