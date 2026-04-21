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    Ryan Hansen, Chief, Omaha District Public Affairs, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, ryan.s.hansen@usace.army.mil, 402-995-2417 [Image 4 of 10]

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    Ryan Hansen, Chief, Omaha District Public Affairs, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, ryan.s.hansen@usace.army.mil, 402-995-2417

    COUNCIL BLUFFS, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Photo by Joshua Plueger              

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District

    Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Adam Telle and U.S. Army Col. Robert J. Newbauer, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, peer over the Missouri River at the MidAmerican Energy Company’s Intake Pump Station during a tour of the river that divides the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro, Iowa, April 9, 2026. Secretary Telle along with local and Headquarters USACE stakeholders visited several locations along the Missouri River culminating with a roundtable press conference with local news outlets. (U.S. Army photo by Joshua Plueger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 15:15
    Photo ID: 9633453
    VIRIN: 260409-A-XV591-1012
    Resolution: 5801x3867
    Size: 4.87 MB
    Location: COUNCIL BLUFFS, IOWA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Ryan Hansen, Chief, Omaha District Public Affairs, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, ryan.s.hansen@usace.army.mil, 402-995-2417 [Image 10 of 10], by Joshua Plueger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works visits MidAmerica Energy Company
    Secretary Telle, Senator Ricketts tour Missouri River, discuss future of flood protection in Nebraska
    Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works visits MidAmerica Energy Company
    Ryan Hansen, Chief, Omaha District Public Affairs, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, ryan.s.hansen@usace.army.mil, 402-995-2417
    Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works visits MidAmerica Energy Company
    Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works visits MidAmerica Energy Company
    State and Federal Leadership meet with Nebraska stakeholder about the Civil Works mission.
    State and Federal Leadership meet with Nebraska stakeholder about the Civil Works mission.
    State and Federal Leadership meet with Nebraska stakeholder about the Civil Works mission.
    State and Federal Leadership meet with Nebraska stakeholder about the Civil Works mission.

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    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Secretary Telle, Senator Ricketts tour Missouri River, discuss future of flood protection in Nebraska

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    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Omaha District
    Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works
    USACE
    Adam Telle

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