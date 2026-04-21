Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Adam Telle and U.S. Army Col. Robert J. Newbauer, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, peer over the Missouri River at the MidAmerican Energy Company’s Intake Pump Station during a tour of the river that divides the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro, Iowa, April 9, 2026. Secretary Telle along with local and Headquarters USACE stakeholders visited several locations along the Missouri River culminating with a roundtable press conference with local news outlets. (U.S. Army photo by Joshua Plueger)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 15:15
|Photo ID:
|9633453
|VIRIN:
|260409-A-XV591-1012
|Resolution:
|5801x3867
|Size:
|4.87 MB
|Location:
|COUNCIL BLUFFS, IOWA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ryan Hansen, Chief, Omaha District Public Affairs, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, ryan.s.hansen@usace.army.mil, 402-995-2417 [Image 10 of 10], by Joshua Plueger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Secretary Telle, Senator Ricketts tour Missouri River, discuss future of flood protection in Nebraska
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