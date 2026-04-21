Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Adam Telle tours the Intake Pump Station at MidAmerican Energy Company in the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro, Iowa, April 9, 2026. Stakeholders from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers also participated in the tour of the power plant. (U.S. Army photo by Joshua Plueger)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 15:15
|Photo ID:
|9633451
|VIRIN:
|260409-A-XV591-1010
|Resolution:
|5823x3882
|Size:
|7.12 MB
|Location:
|COUNCIL BLUFFS, IOWA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works visits MidAmerica Energy Company [Image 10 of 10], by Joshua Plueger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Secretary Telle, Senator Ricketts tour Missouri River, discuss future of flood protection in Nebraska
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