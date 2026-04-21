Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works visits MidAmerica Energy Company

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Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Adam Telle tours the Intake Pump Station at MidAmerican Energy Company in the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro, Iowa, April 9, 2026. Stakeholders from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers also participated in the tour of the power plant. (U.S. Army photo by Joshua Plueger)