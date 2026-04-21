Secretary Telle, Senator Ricketts tour Missouri River, discuss future of flood protection in Nebraska

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Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Adam Telle walks outside of the MidAmerican Energy Company with various stakeholders during a tour of the Missouri River in the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro, Iowa, April 9, 2026. The energy plant utilizes the adjacent Missouri River to cool one of its two power units and is one of the largest power-generating sites in Iowa. (U.S. Army photo by Joshua Plueger)