Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Adam Telle walks outside of the MidAmerican Energy Company with various stakeholders during a tour of the Missouri River in the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro, Iowa, April 9, 2026. The energy plant utilizes the adjacent Missouri River to cool one of its two power units and is one of the largest power-generating sites in Iowa. (U.S. Army photo by Joshua Plueger)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 15:15
|Photo ID:
|9633450
|VIRIN:
|260409-A-XV591-1009
|Resolution:
|6214x4142
|Size:
|6.72 MB
|Location:
|COUNCIL BLUFFS, IOWA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Secretary Telle, Senator Ricketts tour Missouri River, discuss future of flood protection in Nebraska [Image 10 of 10], by Joshua Plueger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Secretary Telle, Senator Ricketts tour Missouri River, discuss future of flood protection in Nebraska
No keywords found.