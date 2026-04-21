Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works visits MidAmerica Energy Company

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Adam Telle, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works, meets with members of MidAmerican Energy Company and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers during a tour of the Missouri River in the Omaha-Council Bluffs metropolitan area, April 9, 2026. The Missouri River serves as a cooling source for the facility's large-scale generators. (U.S. Army photo by Joshua Plueger)