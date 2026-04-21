Adam Telle, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works, meets with members of MidAmerican Energy Company and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers during a tour of the Missouri River in the Omaha-Council Bluffs metropolitan area, April 9, 2026. The Missouri River serves as a cooling source for the facility's large-scale generators. (U.S. Army photo by Joshua Plueger)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 15:15
|Photo ID:
|9633448
|VIRIN:
|260409-A-XV591-1002
|Resolution:
|4902x3268
|Size:
|4.77 MB
|Location:
|COUNCIL BLUFF, IOWA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works visits MidAmerica Energy Company [Image 10 of 10], by Joshua Plueger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.