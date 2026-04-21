2nd Battalion 12th Infantry Regiment 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team Live Fire Battery

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Division, conduct live-fire exercises, reinforcing proficiency and lethality among U.S. Army Soldiers at Fort Carson, Colorado, June 10, 2024. The training ensured Soldiers maintained the ability to deliver accurate and effective fires downrange, strengthening combat readiness and precision in support of mission requirements. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Herbert Roberson)