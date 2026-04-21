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    2nd Battalion 12th Infantry Regiment 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team Live Fire Battery [Image 5 of 13]

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    2nd Battalion 12th Infantry Regiment 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team Live Fire Battery

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Herbert Roberson 

    AFN Bavaria

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Division, conduct live-fire exercises, reinforcing proficiency and lethality among U.S. Army Soldiers at Fort Carson, Colorado, June 10, 2024. The training ensured Soldiers maintained the ability to deliver accurate and effective fires downrange, strengthening combat readiness and precision in support of mission requirements. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Herbert Roberson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2024
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 07:32
    Photo ID: 9631916
    VIRIN: 240609-A-CP728-4656
    Resolution: 5042x2983
    Size: 5.34 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2nd Battalion 12th Infantry Regiment 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team Live Fire Battery [Image 13 of 13], by SSG Herbert Roberson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    2nd Battalion 12th Infantry Regiment 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team Live Fire Battery
    2nd Battalion 12th Infantry Regiment 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team Live Fire Battery
    2nd Battalion 12th Infantry Regiment 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team Live Fire Battery
    2nd Battalion 12th Infantry Regiment 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team Live Fire Battery
    2nd Battalion 12th Infantry Regiment 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team Live Fire Battery
    2nd Battalion 12th Infantry Regiment 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team Live Fire Battery
    2nd Battalion 12th Infantry Regiment 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team Live Fire Battery
    2nd Battalion 12th Infantry Regiment 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team Live Fire Battery
    2nd Battalion 12th Infantry Regiment 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team Live Fire Battery
    2nd Battalion 12th Infantry Regiment 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team Live Fire Battery
    2nd Battalion 12th Infantry Regiment 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team Live Fire Battery
    2nd Battalion 12th Infantry Regiment 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team Live Fire Battery
    2nd Battalion 12th Infantry Regiment 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team Live Fire Battery

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    Warriors
    Fort Carson
    2SBCT
    2-12IN
    4ID
    Ducti Amore Patriae

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