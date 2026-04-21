Celebrating 118 years of the U.S. Army Reserve and recognizing the dedication of Citizen Soldiers who strengthen readiness and support the Total Army. Graphic submitted by Gloria Holt, USARC.
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 22:03
|Photo ID:
|9631218
|VIRIN:
|260419-A-LF450-3192
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|458.81 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
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Celebrating 118 years of the U.S. Army Reserve
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