Members of the Patriots Jet Team perform during the Legacy of Liberty Airshow at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 19, 2026. This was the final display of their performance at the airshow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Witkop)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 20:06
|Photo ID:
|9631094
|VIRIN:
|260419-F-AS732-5233
|Resolution:
|3510x2507
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 Legacy of Liberty Airshow Day 2 [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Ryan Witkop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.