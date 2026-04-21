2026 Legacy of Liberty Airshow Day 2

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Members of the Patriots Jet Team perform the missing man formation during the 2026 Legacy of Liberty Airshow at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 19, 2026. The missing man formation is an aerial salute that pays tribute to fallen pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Witkop)