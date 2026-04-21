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    2026 Legacy of Liberty Airshow Day 2 [Image 7 of 12]

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    2026 Legacy of Liberty Airshow Day 2

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Witkop 

    49th Wing

    Members of the Patriots Jet Team perform the missing man formation during the 2026 Legacy of Liberty Airshow at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 19, 2026. The missing man formation is an aerial salute that pays tribute to fallen pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Witkop)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 20:06
    Photo ID: 9631093
    VIRIN: 260419-F-AS732-6649
    Resolution: 2958x1968
    Size: 781.25 KB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2026 Legacy of Liberty Airshow Day 2 [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Ryan Witkop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    2026 Legacy of Liberty Airshow Day 2
    2026 Legacy of Liberty Airshow Day 2
    2026 Legacy of Liberty Airshow Day 2
    2026 Legacy of Liberty Airshow Day 2
    2026 Legacy of Liberty Airshow Day 2
    2026 Legacy of Liberty Airshow Day 2
    2026 Legacy of Liberty Airshow Day 2
    2026 Legacy of Liberty Airshow Day 2
    2026 Legacy of Liberty Airshow Day 2
    2026 Legacy of Liberty Airshow Day 2
    2026 Legacy of Liberty Airshow Day 2
    2026 Legacy of Liberty Airshow Day 2

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    Holloman Air Force Base
    air power
    America 250
    Legacy of Liberty Airshow 2026
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