Members of the Patriots Jet Team perform the missing man formation during the 2026 Legacy of Liberty Airshow at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 19, 2026. The missing man formation is an aerial salute that pays tribute to fallen pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Witkop)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 20:06
|Photo ID:
|9631093
|VIRIN:
|260419-F-AS732-6649
|Resolution:
|2958x1968
|Size:
|781.25 KB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 Legacy of Liberty Airshow Day 2 [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Ryan Witkop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.